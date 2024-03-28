 Addressing the jobs challenge - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Addressing the jobs challenge

ByHT Editorial
Mar 28, 2024 09:35 PM IST

ILO report on India’s employment crisis is prescriptive. Policymakers need to take note

The India Employment Report released by the International Labour Organization on March 27, gives a much-needed broad-brush picture of India’s employment challenge. It has reiterated some basic stylised facts such as a worsening of labour market outcomes in the decade ending with the pandemic and the subsequent improvement in indicators such as labour force participation and unemployment rate. However, what makes the report important and attention-worthy is the fact that its analysis goes beyond a comparative statistics approach. Here are three things which are worth reiterating.

New Delhi, India - Feb. 16, 2018: Candidates apply for jobs at 'Job Fair' organized by Directorate of Employment, Delhi Government at Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 16, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) PREMIUM
New Delhi, India - Feb. 16, 2018: Candidates apply for jobs at 'Job Fair' organized by Directorate of Employment, Delhi Government at Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 16, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The most important takeaway is that leaving the resolution of India’s employment challenge to the markets alone is not going to work. This is because of the simple reason that production, especially in manufacturing, is becoming increasingly capital-intensive. This means that even if we manage to get high manufacturing growth, employment generation might continue to disappoint. This basic point cannot be overemphasised in India.

The second important takeaway from the report is the emphasis on the broken link between education and employment. “A large proportion of highly educated young men and women, including the technically educated, are overqualified for the job they have,” the report notes. This should not be a surprise in a country where hundreds of thousands, with qualifications as high as PhDs, apply for blue-collar public sector jobs in the hope of job security. The third key takeaway from the report is the emphasis on the need for an active policy engagement to solve both qualitative and quantitative aspects of India’s employment challenge. It flags the challenges of addressing inequalities, improving the quality of jobs, putting in place an effective skill enhancement framework and fixing information asymmetries in the labour market. The report rightly calls for giving “primacy to labour-intensive manufacturing employment to absorb the abundant unskilled labour” and “support the emerging employment-generating modern manufacturing and services sectors”.

To be sure, this is not the first time an academic study has underlined these points about India’s employment challenge. Will these recommendations find favour with politicians and eventually governments? This is a more difficult question to answer in a country where politics tends to gravitate towards populist solutions such as blanket hiring for government jobs or demanding or extending the scope of reservations when it comes to dealing with employment concerns.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Addressing the jobs challenge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On