Agniveer quotas won’t quell angst

It is difficult to interpret Haryana’s declaration of 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in some state government jobs and an age relaxation in eligibility for other services as anything but a poll sop. Assembly elections in the north Indian state are due this autumn, and the discontent surrounding the short-service scheme in the armed forces is expected to play a decisive role in swaying the electorate in vast swathes of the province. It appears that the Bharatiya Janata Party is worried about reverses in the Lok Sabha polls in the state — it swept all 10 seats in 2014 and 2019 but could only win five in 2024, losing the other five to the Congress — and hopes that providing some form of employment assurance to Agniveers will help bring back the votes of young men and their families to the ruling party. Patna, June 04 (ANI): The 3rd batch of Agniveer soldiers march during the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground, BRC, Danapur in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

This calculation may be misguided. The government has announced 10% horizontal reservation for recruitment to the posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer. In Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will be given. In direct recruitment for Group C posts, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers and the government will provide interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh if any Agniveer wishes to set up their own business. Arms licences will be issued on priority to Agniveers.

But the grievances of Agniveers — who serve a four-year stint in the armed forces before 25% of them are chosen for permanent commission — is not likely to be fully placated by these steps. In states such as Haryana, serving in the Army is part of a hallowed tradition in many families who have done so for generations despite punishing costs and onerous sacrifices. The resentment of these people, many of whom train for years, stems not only from the scheme snatching the economic security of an Army position, but also the implication of lower social standing and diminished prestige linked to a temporary post. In any case, existing quotas for ex-servicemen in police and government services show that they are imperfect tools for economic woes.

Serving in the armed forces is as much a matter of honour for many Indians as it is of economic security. This is why those resentful of Agnipath feel that temporary service is an insult to their quest. And this is why they cannot be assuaged by election-minded, short-term fixes.