Another milestone for trans rights

It’s difficult to imagine that just a decade ago, transgender people were not legally recognised in India, their rights unenumerated and their struggles to access basic amenities undocumented. The extraordinary strides since the affirmation of transgender rights by the Supreme Court in 2014 is a testament not just to the pace of social change but also resilience and efforts of the community. More proof of this came this week from the Allahabad high court, which held that gender affirmation surgery is a constitutional right. Acknowledging the right of a Uttar Pradesh (UP) police constable to undergo gender affirmation surgery, the court held that there should be no doubt that a person experiencing gender dysphoria possesses a constitutionally acknowledged right to undergo surgical gender change. PREMIUM Allahabad HC held that there should be no doubt that a person experiencing gender dysphoria possesses a constitutionally acknowledged right to undergo surgical gender change. (file)