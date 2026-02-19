Assurances for a shared AI future

Many epoch-defining revolutions in the past have unfolded without announcing themselves, and without people assessing their potential impact on everything from work to environment to humanity itself. Be it the industrial revolution or in more recent times, the IT and digital revolutions, the paradigm of how things are done changed before people took notice of the medium- and long-term impacts. But perhaps because it is breaking in the 21st century, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) wave has evoked a more considered response from scientists, philosophers, businesses, and governments. It is still difficult to map out the exact promise of the technology, but its best possibilities call for accelerated and inclusive realisation, and the potential harm needs immediate mitigatory action. (REUTERS)

The New Delhi Frontier Commitments Framework, which seeks certain assurances from actors in AI design, development and devolution comes against this backdrop. The commitments will form the roots of global AI governance. Given that no political geography will remain untouched, the first commitment calls for participating organisations to publish insights based on AI usage data, specifically on where and how AI diffusion is occurring. It obliges participants to do this individually or partner with international efforts. This will not only help understand the implications for the future of work and where AI can supplement human ability, but also will be crucial to designing evidence-based policy to augment benefits and rein in harm in both workforce development and education, two areas that are likely to be fundamentally changed by AI.

The second commitment is a recognition of the centrality of natural human language and cultural contexts to AI development, and the many disparities embedded in it. Implicit in this is an acknowledgment that only a handful of nations are either leading current development or are poised to join this club. Development progress will be exponential, given the nature of how learning is modelled for AI. And the chasm will widen between AI leaders and AI adopters. With this in mind, the second commitment calls on participating organisations to advance AI systems for global contexts, with a focus on multilingual and cross-lingual evaluation, application and support. The intent is to keep AI democratic and make it participatory by partnering with governments and local ecosystems.

As both an aspiring AI leader and a voice for the Global South — from where some of the largest datasets are likely to emerge — India has done well to foreground this template of global AI governance. It is a remarkable and ambitious vision that has the potential to address the immense challenges of our times — from the climate crisis to health hazards — and democratise access to technology.