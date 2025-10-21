Conservative turn in Japan’s politics
The choice of Sanae Takaichi as the 104th prime minister (PM) of Japan marks an interesting turn in Japanese politics, which is in step with the rise of conservative politics globally. The first woman to be appointed to the post, Takaichi will be the fourth PM in five years. Ironically, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) preferred Takaichi to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned in September after the party posted heavy poll losses, because of her conservative views. The LDP, which has held power in Japan during most of the post-war period, believes her ultra-nationalist credentials and conservatism could stall the slide towards the Sanseito, a hard-Right start-up.In office, Takaichi’s first task will be to provide a stable government and revive the economy: The LDP had parted ways with Komeito, a pacifist party, and is now in alliance with the Japan Innovation Party or Ishin, founded in 2010. Ishin and Takaichi hold similar views on rewriting Japan’s pacifist constitution and increasing spending on defence. Takaichi has been unapologetic about Japan’s role in World War II, which will have a bearing on the country’s relations with China and South Korea, victims of Tokyo’s militarism.
In recent years, India and Japan deepened their partnership, covering infrastructure, technology and defence, and working jointly to strengthen the Quad. Takaichi, a protégé of the late Shinzo Abe, a friend of India, is likely to stick to this path, though Quad has receded into the background since the return of Donald Trump as the US president, who has privileged American economic interests over strategic matters. Takaichi has been quoted in favour of Tokyo negotiating a better deal with Washington on trade matters, a stance that will resonate in New Delhi.