Conservative turn in Japan’s politics

The choice of Sanae Takaichi as the 104th prime minister (PM) of Japan marks an interesting turn in Japanese politics, which is in step with the rise of conservative politics globally. The first woman to be appointed to the post, Takaichi will be the fourth PM in five years. Ironically, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) preferred Takaichi to succeed Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned in September after the party posted heavy poll losses, because of her conservative views. The LDP, which has held power in Japan during most of the post-war period, believes her ultra-nationalist credentials and conservatism could stall the slide towards the Sanseito, a hard-Right start-up.In office, Takaichi’s first task will be to provide a stable government and revive the economy: The LDP had parted ways with Komeito, a pacifist party, and is now in alliance with the Japan Innovation Party or Ishin, founded in 2010. Ishin and Takaichi hold similar views on rewriting Japan’s pacifist constitution and increasing spending on defence. Takaichi has been unapologetic about Japan’s role in World War II, which will have a bearing on the country’s relations with China and South Korea, victims of Tokyo’s militarism.

PREMIUM The first woman to be appointed to the post, Takaichi will be the fourth PM in five years. (Bloomberg)