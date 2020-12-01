e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Convey concerns on China’s dam-building

Convey concerns on China’s dam-building

India must explore all diplomatic and economic options to bring China to the discussion table. But whatever it does, timing will be key to make the right impact

editorials Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:34 IST
As a lower riparian country, India has the right to be worried because dam building on the Brahmaputra by China can have far-reaching impacts on the lives and livelihoods of its people
As a lower riparian country, India has the right to be worried because dam building on the Brahmaputra by China can have far-reaching impacts on the lives and livelihoods of its people(AP)
         

The Chinese government will build a “super” dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river’s lower reaches close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet, according to a Chinese State media report. The trans-border river, which originates in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), flows into Arunachal Pradesh where it is called Siang, and then to Assam as the Brahmaputra before flowing into Bangladesh. The new dam’s ability to generate hydropower could be three times that of central China’s Three Gorges Dam, which has the largest installed hydropower capacity in the world.

As a lower riparian country, India has the right to be worried because this can have far-reaching impacts on the lives and livelihoods of its people. According to the United Nations, more than half the global population will live in water-stressed or water-scarce countries by 2025, and the vast majority of these people will be in China and India. While China is home to almost 20% of the world population, it has only about 7% of water resources. India is home to about 17% of the world’s population but has less than 4% of water resources. It is dependent on foreign-originating rivers for about a third of its surface water. As both grow economically, water consumption will increase and it will automatically place ever-greater pressure on water supplies. Macro challenges such as the climate crisis and pollution will further strain freshwater resources.

India must explore all diplomatic and economic options to bring China to the discussion table. But whatever it does, timing will be key to make the right impact, says Water Wars: The Brahmaputra River and Sino-Indian Relations, a paper by the US Naval War College. The earlier India pushes back against Chinese dam building, the more options will be available to it in the future.

tags
top news
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘Shirtless man next to you’: Supreme Court to lawyer during online hearing
‘Shirtless man next to you’: Supreme Court to lawyer during online hearing
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In