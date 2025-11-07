COP30: A Brics moment at Belém

COP30, beginning Monday in Belém, Brazil, is being held at a time of great shift in global power dynamics. The US, the world’s largest historical emitter, has been in climate denial since COP29 at Baku, and will be missing at the high table in Belém. The absence of the US will cast a shadow when nations debate questions on mitigation and adaptation towards realising climate goals. The conference will provide clarity on whether the US’s retreat has left a leadership void in the global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, or if other nations or coalitions will step up efforts to bridge gaps in ambition regarding carbon dioxide emissions, climate finance, and technology transfer.

At COP29, the US presented an ambitious nationally determined contribution (NDC) with an economy-wide target of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions by 61-66% below 2005 levels in 2035. It was already on a path of transition with the Inflation Reduction Act, a major piece of climate, tax, and health care legislation. But the Trump administration not only withdrew from the Paris Agreement but also dismantled several climate policies. The US action has dampened the response world over to COP30 and led to general anxiety over which direction the world is going and who is going to pay up for climate action in the developing world.

Early signs are that China, the world’s largest polluter, may step in, with Brazil, the COP30 host, and the EU, to provide leadership. In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on countries to adopt a low-carbon growth path. He promised to cut economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10% from peak levels and increase non-fossil fuel energy consumption to over 30% of the total energy consumption. On Thursday, China, Brazil, and the EU made some noteworthy speeches at Belém’s Leaders’ Summit. China was represented by vice-premier Ding Xuexiang, who insisted that low-carbon transition is the trend of the times and called for the removal of trade barriers, in reference to the ongoing tariff wars. Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asked China to show stronger leadership commitment to address the climate emergency and warned against “extremist forces” that “peddle untruths to obtain electoral gains and imprison future generations in an outdated model that perpetuates social and economic disparities and environmental degradation”. The EU has confirmed the European Commission’s earlier “statement of intent” for the 2035 NDC that promises to reduce emissions by 66.25% to 72.5% from 1990 levels. Numerous other statements at Belém suggest that the world is willing to move on climate action without the US. For instance, the Brazilian COP30 and Azerbaijan COP29 presidencies have released a report on the “Baku To Belém Roadmap To 1.3T”, which plots the path to deliver climate finance amounting to $1.3 trillion annually to enable developing countries to adopt low greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

So, is Belém likely to be a Brics moment? Russia and the Arab countries are unlikely to back any big move against fossil fuels, but Belém may still be a moment of South-South solidarity if New Delhi steps up. It must do so for at least two reasons. One, India, with its low per capita emissions and vulnerable population, is at great risk of climate impacts. As per the UN’s 2024 estimates, clean energy attracted $2 trillion in investment — $800 billion more than in fossil fuels. India has a lot to showcase on energy transition because it has already delivered on one of its 2030 NDCs, five years in advance. Considering its leadership role in drafting the Paris Agreement, or the launching of the International Solar Alliance, it is prudent for New Delhi to be a voice for the Global South.