e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Delhi’s ban on fire crackers is welcome

Delhi’s ban on fire crackers is welcome

By taking this bold step, the government has shown that it means business. Now the public must support the decision unreservedly.

editorials Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:17 IST
The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all fire crackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30, after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the worsening air pollution and the Covid-19 situation in the city.
The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all fire crackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30, after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the worsening air pollution and the Covid-19 situation in the city.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all fire crackers, including green crackers, from November 7 to 30, after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the worsening air pollution and the Covid-19 situation in the city. After a meeting with senior officials, Mr Kejriwal said that Covid-19 cases have increased due to the festival season and air pollution. On Thursday, Delhi woke up to severe air pollution, with the air quality index (AQI) touching 452. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions. On November 4, the National Green Tribunal had exhorted the Union and Delhi governments to take a similar step.

The Delhi government’s move is welcome because the air pollution situation in the coming days is expected to worsen. The smog-like conditions have developed because of air pollution, low wind speed and cold air subsidence, and the situation is unlikely to change. The wind speed will remain low in the coming days; the crop residue burning is due to peak, according to an analysis (2017-2020) by Climate Trends, and Diwali is on November 14. While wind speed and the city’s location cannot be controlled, and cracking down on farm fires depends on how well the monitoring system performs, Diwali-related pollution can be tackled if there is both government action, and more importantly, public will. And by taking this bold step, the government has shown that it means business. Now the public must support the decision unreservedly.

tags
top news
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
MI vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Shaw, Rahane and Dhawan fall on duck
MI vs DC Live: DC in trouble after Shaw, Rahane and Dhawan fall on duck
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In