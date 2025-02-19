Doha link in India’s pivot to West Asia

India and Qatar’s announcement about forging a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, and security marked the resetting of relations after a bumpy stretch due to the detention of eight Indian Navy veterans by the West Asian country two years ago. That matter has now been resolved and Qatar’s pledge to invest $10 billion in India, as well as a target to double trade to $28 billion in five years, lay the foundation for both diversifying trade and deepening economic cooperation.

Qatar, though a small country, punches above its weight in West Asia and has become a pivotal part in influencing power relations in the region. It has sought to have a greater say in shaping regional developments, as reflected by its role in brokering the recent peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Besides, it is the largest supplier of LNG and LPG to India, with GAIL recently finalising an agreement with Qatar Energy for 60 cargoes over the next five years, and is home to an 830,000-strong Indian community. Doha has become a major transit hub for Indian travellers, with more than 200 flights a week between Qatar and about a dozen Indian cities. The Indian outreach to Qatar is in sync with New Delhi’s plans to broaden relations with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, instead of focusing solely on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With the two sides looking at cooperation in areas such as food security, technology and infrastructure, there is ample scope to ramp up two-way trade, which remains skewed in Qatar’s favour. With its abundant gas reserves, Qatar will continue to play a key role in helping India with its energy security requirements. Strong ties with Qatar will stand India in good stead in the coming days, as New Delhi seeks closer strategic and economic ties across West Asia through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).