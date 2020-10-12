e-paper
DU’s cut-offs reflect a broken system | HT Editorial

The phenomenon of high cut-offs is not just an academic-administrative problem. It is a subset of more critical issues that ail the education system, and the lack of democratisation of resources.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:59 IST
Delhi University (DU)’s first cut-off list for admission to its undergraduate programmes was announced on October 10, and it touched the 100% ceiling for the first time since 2011.
Delhi University (DU)’s first cut-off list for admission to its undergraduate programmes was announced on October 10, and it touched the 100% ceiling for the first time since 2011. Cut-offs are decided by calculating the best of four subjects’ marks in Class 12 board exams. This year, 1,57,934 students scored over 90% marks, while 38,686 got more than 95% marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education-conducted exams. Under pressure to give their students a fair chance, many other boards have also declared their results, based on the average of highest marks.

What explains the high cut-offs? One, there is a higher number of applications vis-a-vis the number of seats. Two, the Class 12 evaluation process is distorted, leading to such high marks. Three, colleges set high cut-offs to prevent “over admissions”. Four, there is a paucity of good-quality public universities. And finally, students are attracted to Delhi due to its academic and physical infrastructure, extra-curricular activities, and scholarships; the opportunity to interact with a diverse student population; and eventually access better job opportunities. The phenomenon of high cut-offs is not just an academic-administrative problem. It is a subset of more critical issues that ail the education system, and the lack of democratisation of resources. To improve, the Centre and states must invest more in public education; boost academic infrastructure across the country; make the Class 12 evaluation process more holistic; and ensure that all students, irrespective of where they are studying, get a level-playing field when it comes to availing good teachers and infrastructure. Only then will the rush for DU will end.

