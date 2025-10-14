Durgapur rape: Politicians must take lessons in sensitivity

The comment on the Durgapur rape by West Bengal chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee is only the latest in a long string of disquieting remarks made by top politicians on women’s issues, especially around sexual violence and safety. Though Banerjee has since said that her words were distorted (a standard response), the suggestion that a 23-year-old MBBS student who was raped near a medical college in Durgapur was somehow responsible for the crime because she was out late at night has triggered outrage. Unfortunately, such attitudes are only too common and span political and ideological lines. Whether it be Union ministers blaming rising sexual crimes on boys and girls “roaming around” with each other, a CM saying parents need to “introspect” on allowing children out late at night, or a senior leader excusing violent crime by saying “boys will be boys”, depressing examples of insensitivity appear to be the norm in Indian politics — a strange dichotomy in a landscape where leaders now regularly sing paeans to women power and strive hard to woo the female vote, an increasingly decisive demographic in elections.

PREMIUM Maybe the most realistic response is to admit that, save for some exceptions, politicians are largely a reflection of the prevalent social moods and customs that govern society — no worse, and definitely no better. (HT Archive)