 ECI, parties must curb misogyny in campaign - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

ECI, parties must curb misogyny in campaign

ByHT Editorial
Mar 28, 2024 09:35 PM IST

To be sure, the problem of misogynist mindsets extends beyond politics. But political leaders and parties will have to take the lead in ushering in change.

Name-calling opponents is something of a fixture in Indian politics. However, this can’t become a free pass for misogyny, a point the Election Commission of India (ECI) did well to underscore on Wednesday, by serving show-cause notices to the Congress’s Supriya Shrinate and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dilip Ghosh for their offensive remarks against women leaders from rival parties. Ghosh has issued an apology and an FIR has been filed against him in West Bengal while Shrinate failed to land a seat this time.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate PREMIUM
Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

ECI needs to be alert to misogynist remarks, especially when the campaign picks up, and be even-handed in pulling up all transgressors irrespective of their stature. Anti-women talk needs to be treated on par with hate speech and censored accordingly. Politics in India is largely a male affair, where women participants at every level — panchayats to Parliament — are viciously targeted. Indira Gandhi was once described as goongi gudiya (dumb doll); even popular leaders such as J Jayalalithaa, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee have not been spared by far less capable political opponents. In fact, crude sexism is deployed as a strategy to dissuade women from entering politics.

This, however, will have to change. A majority of members in Panchayati Raj institutions in many states are women; earlier this year, Parliament legislated for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. Women are asserting themselves electorally, outnumbering male voters in many constituencies. To be sure, the problem of misogynist mindsets extends beyond politics and draws from the larger societal thinking. But political leaders and parties will have to take the lead in ushering in change.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / ECI, parties must curb misogyny in campaign
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On