Firecrackers in Delhi: redlines for a green Diwali

The Supreme Court’s order allowing the sale and bursting of so-called green firecrackers in Delhi (and the National Capital Region), during designated days and within specified time windows, signals a conditional relaxation of the blanket ban on firecrackers in the national capital. The onus is now on the Delhi government, which had sought a relaxation of the ban on grounds of “public sentiments”, and the Delhi Police (under the Union government, which too supported the move) to enforce the order not just in letter but in spirit as well. The level of pollutants emitted from these firecrackers is relatively lower than the regular ones, but it is still quite high. Given the scale at which Diwali fireworks take place in the national capital, the air quality index (AQI), which is already registering unhealthy levels of dangerous pollutants, could worsen and trigger health emergencies. Against this backdrop, a strict implementation of the Supreme Court’s order is the only hope for citizens.

That said, the apex court’s directives are likely to test the Delhi administration’s capacities. As per the Court, only green crackers are to be sold, and can be burst only on Diwali and the day before, from 6 am to 7 am and between 8 pm and 10 pm. The blanket ban on firecrackers was in full trust of the Delhi government’s abilities to monitor for compliance and penalise violations. The first test for the administration will be sales. As this newspaper reported, based on a mystery shopping expedition, the markets are flooded with firecrackers that have nothing “green” about them other than their labels. Given the short window for procuring temporary licences for selling green firecrackers and stocking goods, it is anybody’s guess how the administration would regulate the market. If the apex court’s nuanced order is to mean something, the administration has to monitor the market better, deploying more personnel for checks to differentiate between authentic “green” firecrackers and mislabelled ones: Every green label has to be validated, and those that fail the test, removed from the market.

Next, the administration must ensure that the time windows for bursting the firecrackers are strictly adhered to. Given the policing capacity to ensure compliance, this will require the cooperation of citizens. A public campaign about the conditions set by the Court and urging consideration of the effects of pollution on health needs to be carried out. Given that it sought the relaxation, the government has to muster the required political will and show administrative determination to see it through. Diwali is a festival of joy; post-Diwali days should also stay so.