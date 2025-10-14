Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gaza Peace plan: Trump’s hour in West Asia

ByHT Editorial
Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 09:00 pm IST

The tricky part lies in turning the Israel-Hamas ceasefire into a permanent peace

On Monday, Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages and some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were freed by Israel, marking the beginning of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point West Asia peace plan. Trump, who visited Israel and Egypt to witness the fruits of his peace deal, announced at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, “the historic dawn of a new Middle East”. Later, in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, Trump, with a large number of presidents, prime ministers, and emirs in attendance, signed the Gaza Declaration.

Hyperbole aside, it was Trump’s moment in the sun, where he revelled in his role as a peace-broker and deal-maker. (AP) PREMIUM
Hyperbole aside, it was Trump’s moment in the sun, where he revelled in his role as a peace-broker and deal-maker. (AP)

Hyperbole aside, it was Trump’s moment in the sun, where he revelled in his role as a peace-broker and deal-maker, even suggesting to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (at the Knesset) that he was willing to negotiate between the Jewish State and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Few grudged Trump’s grandstanding, for most people were relieved that he got Netanyahu to end the two-year war that led to over 67,000 Palestinian deaths and reduced Gaza to rubble.

The ceasefire may have been a low-hanging fruit, considering that a durable peace in Gaza, and thereby in West Asia, revolves around the challenge of managing and rebuilding Gaza, and the making of a Palestinian State. The Trump plan talked about the disarmament of Hamas and its removal from governance in Gaza. Hamas ignored this demand, and its cadres have reportedly reappeared in Gaza to police civilians. The Fatah, entrenched in the West Bank, lacks public support or the machinery to pull its weight over Hamas in Gaza. An international stabilisation force has been mooted, but there is neither clarity nor a consensus on who would provide the personnel or the necessary funds. Stabilisation of Gaza’s cities and towns — restoration of the supply and distribution of aid and essentials, for instance — will have to precede its rebuilding. The war was a testament to the marginalisation of the United Nations; the global body can, perhaps, at least help in keeping peace.

The case of establishing a Palestinian State is even more complicated since the Netanyahu administration has been categorical in its rejection of the idea. Important West Asian nations such as Saudi Arabia, which welcomed Trump’s peace plan, have been cautious about celebrating the ceasefire as a breakthrough for the region. The unravelling of the Abraham Accords, a major achievement of Trump’s first term, which promised the normalisation of relations between Israel and several Sunni Arab States, suggests how ephemeral the spectre of peace in West Asia can be, given the intransigence of Israel towards a Palestinian State and the absence of trust among neighbours in West Asia. Building peace in the desolation that Gaza is today is a perilous task.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Gaza Peace plan: Trump’s hour in West Asia
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On