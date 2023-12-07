Going West, to the African continent

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto’s visit to India earlier this week was marked by important decisions to ramp up cooperation in health care and agriculture, including an Indian soft loan of $250 million to modernise farming in the African country. The two sides also finalised an ambitious joint vision for maritime cooperation that will focus on maritime security, trade, connectivity and information-sharing to combat piracy and terrorism. Coming on the back of India’s push to make the African Union a full member of the G20, these are welcome steps for firming up New Delhi’s outreach to the African continent. The India-Africa partnership has been propelled in past decades by joint work in the Non-Aligned Movement, and relations have been shaped by trade and migration in the past centuries. However, India and the African countries have felt a pressing need in recent years to revitalise and give a new shape to bilateral relations. This has led to initiatives such as the India-Africa Forum Summit and India’s efforts to take up development projects in Africa.

President Droupadi Murmu, Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)