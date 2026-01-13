Healing after tariff damage

US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor struck all the right notes in his first public appearance in New Delhi after months of strains that dragged India-US relations to their lowest point in almost two decades, providing reassurance that a much-anticipated, and much-delayed bilateral trade agreement was still on track and stating that India would soon be included in the Pax Silica initiative. Gor’s comments, emphasising India’s position as a partner of the US and about friends resolving their differences despite disagreements, should provide some cold comfort to officials in New Delhi who have grown weary of the ramifications of Washington’s increasingly whimsical and unpredictable policy choices — especially given his perceived proximity to President Donald Trump. Gor’s approach appears aimed at repairing the India-US relationship, currently in a state of stasis over Trump’s bruising 50% tariff on Indian goods. Trump’s latest move to impose 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran, which could impact India, is one such development that can further complicate Gor’s efforts to build bridges between Washington and New Delhi. (AP)

Both countries should continue negotiations on the trade deal, the first tranche of which was originally meant to be concluded by late last year, as success on this front can go a long way in rebuilding trust and adding value to the bilateral relationship. However, it remains to be seen how much Gor can influence decision-making by Trump and how much he can do to address what is a growing trust deficit between India and the US. Trump’s latest move to impose 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran, which could impact India, is one such development that can further complicate Gor’s efforts to build bridges between Washington and New Delhi. A host of other important extraneous issues, such as the hosting of the next Quad Leaders’ Summit by India, have become hostage to the conclusion of an India-US trade deal, and again, Gor could play a key role in this regard by emphasising the need for Washington to take a compartmentalised approach to such matters.

New Delhi will be closely watching Gor’s larger role as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, as India has traditionally been loath to any effort by the US to equate it with Pakistan. Already, the growing relationship between Trump and Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has caused much consternation in India. Much will thus depend on whether Gor can walk the talk and deliver on the promises made in his inaugural speech.