close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Hong Kong trials put spotlight on Beijing

Hong Kong trials put spotlight on Beijing

ByHT Editorial
Dec 19, 2023 10:00 PM IST

The Jimmy Lai trial will be watched, too closely for Beijing’s comfort.

The trial of Jimmy Lai, the founder of anti-Beijing Chinese-language tabloid Apple Daily, that began on Monday under a massive security glare in Hong Kong, is sure to draw the attention of the world to the absence of civic rights in this former British colony. Lai has been accused by authorities of being an “errand boy” of anti-Chinese forces; Apple Daily, which shutdown in 2021, was branded as anti-national for its aggressive backing of the pro-democracy mobilisations that rocked Hong Kong in 2020 after Beijing introduced the draconian National Security Law (NSL). The Lai trial begins in the wake of the conclusion of another high-profile trial — Hong Kong 47 — involving pro-democracy activists, who have been in jail since the crackdown on civic protests.

Jimmy Lai: Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal.(AP) PREMIUM
Jimmy Lai: Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal.(AP)

The 2020 Hong Kong protests were a response to the fear that Beijing was set to betray the promise of the one-country-two systems policy it made at the time of Hong Kong’s unification with China in 1997. Hong Kong had built itself as a trading post with an open society that guarded free speech and other liberal values. The introduction of NSL in 2020 was the culmination of a series of events that shrunk the cherished liberal space that existed in Hong Kong. The massive mobilisations and the arrests that followed raised questions about Beijing’s commitment that Hong Kong’s integration into the Chinese system would be a slow process. That Lai is a British citizen can complicate matters. Beijing’s relations with the West, though transactional at its best, is on the downswing, and will be further tested on debates around democratic values. The Lai trial will be watched, too closely for Beijing’s comfort.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out