In Bihar, two fronts in pursuit of power

Though the Bihar assembly polls are scheduled for later this year, parties have soft-launched their campaigns. Setting the tone for the BJP, Union home minister Amit Shah in Patna said the polls will be held under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. The NDA in Bihar is a formidable five-party alliance with a broad-spectrum social base. The pitch is that “double-engine” NDA governments alone can ensure the state’s development, contrasting this with a claim of “jungle raj” under the RJD. The RJD last ran the government two decades ago; it had brief stints in office later in alliance with the JD(U) with Kumar being the CM throughout the period. The polls will test his record in government and the BJP’s demonstrated ability to buck anti-incumbency once entrenched in office.

If the NDA looks like a stable coalition with a clear narrative, the Opposition gathbandhan, a limited alliance of the RJD, Congress and three Communist parties, is yet to get its act together although individual parties have been doing bit acts. For instance, the Congress has hit the road with Kanhaiya Kumar as its face. However, now reduced to an appendage of the RJD, it needs to distinguish itself with a distinct social and political agenda to regain relevance. The CPI-ML, the largest of the Communist parties, has improved its electoral showing and wants to head a broad platform of civil society bodies and unions representing unorganised groups. The RJD, reduced to a family enterprise, has substantial appeal among Yadavs and Muslims, but will need allies to contribute big for the coalition to expand its appeal. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav’s challenge will be to keep the gathbandhan together and offer a narrative that offsets the criticism about its past record in office while challenging the NDA’s claims on governance. A third, new factor in Bihar politics is Prashant Kishor, whose Jan Suraj Party upturned calculations by winning 10% of the votes in recent bypolls. How each of these actors plot their campaign will decide the fate of the Bihar polls.