India should be concerned about its portrayal in the West

editorials

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:21 IST

Few understand the power of the narrative as deeply as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is little doubt that irrespective of electoral ebbs and flows in states, Mr Modi’s messaging and narrative in India’s domestic sphere is dominant. But this has not translated in the international context. In fact, the government, and subsequently, India, is staring at the prospect of its carefully cultivated narrative in the West coming under greater scrutiny.

Over the past few months, a range of international publications have published reports, opinion and analysis pieces, and editorials which have certain common strands. One, they suggest that India’s democratic credentials are weakening, and its autonomous constitutional institutions are compromised. Two, they have been critical of the government’s actions in Kashmir. Coupled with the National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam, it has been presented as evidence of India’s turn to a majoritarian State. And finally, these pieces have focused on India’s economic slowdown.

There have been various kinds of responses to this portrayal. The first, led by Mr Modi’s supporters on social media, tends to paint all the negative coverage as motivated, driven by out-of- touch liberals, or funded by Pakistan. While not all the coverage is fair or accurate, presenting it as a part of some conspiracy is wrong. There is also an accompanying impulse to ignore it, claim that foreign media coverage is irrelevant, and what matters is what happens at home. While it is true that decisions must be guided by national interest, pretending that how the world thinks of India does not matter is myopic, given the deep interdependence. There is a third more nuanced response. By putting forth the government’s point of view internationally, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, in particular, has sought to explain the context and history of certain decisions like Kashmir, and argue that changes in India must be seen as a product of deepening of democracy. But at the core, what is needed is for India to burnish its record as an open, multicultural society, vibrant democracy, and robust economy. If India gets its domestic act right, its international narrative will be stronger.