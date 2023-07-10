Khalistani threats need a stern hand

Simmering tensions over a batch of threatening posters ahead of a planned rally by pro-Khalistan protesters in Canada boiled over in Toronto as members of anti-India and pro-India rallies were involved in a terse stand-off outside the Indian consulate. Around 250 Khalistani supporters gathered around the building housing India’s consulate, only to be countered by a pro-India rally across the street. The pro-Khalistan group attempted to breach the barricades and storm the pro-India contingent, but was pushed back by police. As one protester rushed ahead, he was subdued. A second protester was also apprehended. PREMIUM Sikhs for the independence of Khalistan protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday.(AFP)

Of course, the rally was preceded by unacceptable posters that issued violent threats to senior Indian diplomats and were circulated online, drawing sharp responses from Indian authorities. It is clear that Khalistani groups were ratcheting up their rhetoric and adopting extremely provocative tactics, having tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire just a week ago. The heightened police presence across Canadian cities indicated that Ottawa was taking New Delhi’s missives about the activities of the secessionist groups seriously, but more will need to be done. New Delhi has been firm that it wants to see a crackdown on such violent groups and strong punitive legal action against them, and may need to dial up the diplomatic pressure to ensure that secessionist thoughts don’t find fuel on foreign shores. Democracies respect the right to free speech and the freedom to dissent, but these cannot tip over into violence. Canada needs to do more so that a handful of people aren’t allowed to vitiate social harmony.