Lakshadweep islands are not just real estate

The Lakshadweep archipelago is India’s eastern frontier. Only about 32 sq km of the Union territory (UT) is land, while 4,200 sq km is lagoon. This makes it important from a strategic and an ecological perspective, which is why the islanders’ protest against the UT administration’s move to acquire 101,020 sq m of private land for tourism and other projects at Agatti Island calls for attention. The administration should stop infantilising the local communities, but recognise climate vulnerabilities and their cultural sensitivities, and acknowledge their agency while framing policies. (Shutterstock)

Residents have alleged that the administration has ignored the gram sabhas and owners while trying to acquire the land, about 3% of Agatti’s land mass. This is unacceptable; the law mandates getting the local community’s consent even when the acquisition is for a public purpose or utility. In this case, the intent is to promote tourism. The UT administration has been trying to modify property laws that govern land ownership and use in the islands, to facilitate what it deems as development, despite opposition from the islanders and scientists who say the archipelago’s fragile ecosystem will crumble in the face of aggressive tourism projects. Private developers, backed by the administration, have been lobbying for permission to build luxury tent cities and beach and lagoon villas.

Lakshadweep is at the frontline of India’s battle against the climate crisis. Surface temperature in the surrounding sea has increased in recent years, causing mass bleaching of corals. The Arabian Sea is reporting increased cyclonic activity, which should caution against promoting construction along beaches. Waste and effluents from beachside tourism projects will pollute the lagoons and damage the marine ecosystem. Climate justice has to be at the core of governance. The administration needs to be in conversation with the islanders and involve them in decision-making. The administration should stop infantilising the local communities, but recognise climate vulnerabilities and their cultural sensitivities, and acknowledge their agency while framing policies that impact their lives and livelihoods.