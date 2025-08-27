Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

New export markets as cure to US trade barriers

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:26 pm IST

Geopolitics need not adhere to propriety or justice. Countries must deal with the real world, good, bad or ugly, as it exists

Indian exports to the US will now attract a 50% tariff, among the highest for all of US’s trading partners. Half of this 50% tariff is on account of India buying crude oil from Russia which the Trump administration has described as a major funding of the “Russian war machine”. The move is blatantly unfair. It is China, not India, that is the biggest buyer of Russian crude. Trump has imposed no such tariffs on China. European countries still buy a lot of gas from Russia, and were among the major secondary buyers of Russian crude refined in India. The US itself has not suspended its necessary trade with Russia, which includes difficult to procure commodities such as uranium. If these examples were not enough to show how unfairly the US is treating India, reports say that US oil major Exxon is now talking to Russian oil companies to resume business, including production in Sakhalin, that was stopped after the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. These reports, including in The Wall Street Journal, have said the talks were conducted in secrecy and Exxon had Trump’s approval to begin the dialogue.

Under Donald Trump, the US has shed away even a pretense of adhering to the rules-based order or being mindful of the interests of even its closest partners (REUTERS) PREMIUM
Under Donald Trump, the US has shed away even a pretense of adhering to the rules-based order or being mindful of the interests of even its closest partners (REUTERS)

What does all this entail for India? Geopolitics need not adhere to propriety or justice. Countries must deal with the real world, good, bad or ugly, as it exists. Under Donald Trump, the US has shed away even a pretense of adhering to the rules-based order or being mindful of the interests of even its closest partners. India must accept this new reality, try to protect as much of its commercial and strategic interests vis-à-vis the US as it can, and seek diversification to compensate for what has been lost. It will take a deep synergy between the private sector and government to achieve this objective — but it is possible.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / New export markets as cure to US trade barriers
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On