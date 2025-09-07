No sheltering terror finance

The Canadian government’s acknowledgement that some violent pro-Khalistan extremist groups receive financial support within the country has vindicated the claims of the Indian government at a time when the two sides are working to rebuild their relationship. India-Canada ties were battered by former prime minister (PM) Justin Trudeau’s allegations about the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist. A fresh start was made when PM Narendra Modi and his new Canadian counterpart Mark Carney met on the margins of the G7 Summit in June.

The Canadian government’s new national risk assessment for money laundering and terror financing states that many terror entities involved in politically motivated violent extremism, including Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation, were found by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to “receive financial support originating from Canada”. These pro-Khalistan groups are known to misuse charitable and non-profit organisations for donations from diaspora communities.

Indian law enforcement agencies have for long had suspicions about links between pro-Khalistan groups and charitable outfits, some linked to influential gurdwaras, for raising and moving funds. There have also been reports of these groups being linked to trans-border criminal gangs with ties to gun running, human trafficking and fentanyl smuggling. Earlier this year, the annual report of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) referred to “pro-Khalistan extremism emerging from Canada” and said the involvement of these elements in violent activities poses a “national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests”.

At their meeting in June, Modi and Carney agreed to forge a constructive bilateral relationship “grounded in mutual respect for concerns and sensitivities”, and the recent decision to appoint high commissioners in each other’s capitals has helped take reconciliation forward. There have also been several low-key contacts and meetings between Indian and Canadian security officials since late last year that would have allowed them to flag concerns. A tangible demonstration of Canada’s interest in building a forward-looking partnership with India will be a crackdown on fund-raising by pro-Khalistan groups on Canadian soil, however diminished their capacities compared to the past. The Indian side can help by sharing evidence and information. The Canadian government report on terror financing must become a catalyst for action.