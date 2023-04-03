Oppn needs a new social justice plank

A conference on the way forward for social justice programmes is being seen as the next step in the ongoing attempts to build Opposition unity ahead of the next general elections. At the first national conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice, an initiative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), members of Opposition parties came together on a common platform to discuss ways to take their efforts forward. The hybrid event – members joined in-person in Delhi and over video conference – appears to be the latest in a raft of similar informal measures to hammer out an informal arrangement and a platform to arrive at a bare minimum understanding among parties. This is important given the diverse, and often hostile, political histories shared by members of the Opposition camp – a factor that was an Achilles heel in previous attempts to bring together a front of Opposition leaders before the 2019 general elections. PREMIUM At the first national conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice, an initiative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), members of 19 Opposition parties came together on a common platform to discuss ways to take their efforts forward (Samir Jana/HT Photo)