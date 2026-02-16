Pakistan cricket is stuck in the amateur era

The broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup have tried really hard to convince everyone that India vs Pakistan is the greatest rivalry in cricket. But right next to that tag, they flash India’s 8-1 record against their neighbours in the tournament. Something that lopsided can’t be rivalry, but it wasn’t always like this. There was a time when Pakistan more than held their own against India. In the 1980s, the two countries clashed 31 times in ODIs, and Pakistan won 19 of them with three no-results. In the ’90s, across 48 matches, Pakistan won 28 times. Their cricket was always defined by raw talent and skill. For every talented cricketer who made the cut, perhaps five didn’t. But with India operating the same way, Pakistan had an edge. The game has changed, but Pakistan has remained the same and unless they realise that, the India vs Pakistan rivalry will remain a relic of the past. (PTI)

Then John Wright took over as India's first foreign coach in November 2000 and ushered in an era of professionalism. Things started changing for the Men in Blue even as Pakistan remained stuck in the old, amateur ways (something even foreign coaches have not been able to change). The gap widened even more after the money brought in by the Indian Premier League, arguably the best T20 league in the world, was invested back into the system. India now has 81 grounds that have hosted a cricket match. Pakistan has just 18 grounds, and not all of them actively host matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is political, no doubt, but it has systems and processes in place, unlike the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Between September 2021 and now, PCB has seen five presidents — and each issued diktats that destroyed the trust that players and people had in the system.