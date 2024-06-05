 Political task ahead for the INDIA bloc - Hindustan Times
Political task ahead for the INDIA bloc

ByHT Editorial
Jun 05, 2024 08:55 PM IST

A strong Opposition is essential to keep a check on the government and ensure that it stays and works within the lines drawn by the Constitution

The 18th Lok Sabha, unlike the two previous Houses, will have an Opposition bloc so substantial in strength that the treasury benches will be forced to engage with it constructively. With 234 MPs, including a rejuvenated Congress with 99 members, the INDIA bloc has its task cut out in Parliament to hold the government accountable. It will, hopefully, lead to more informed deliberations and productive law-making. Beyond Parliament, the INDIA bloc has the opportunity to build on the pre-poll arrangement the parties worked out on the eve of the general elections and transform itself into a political coalition with clear policies and ideology. In terms of leaders, the INDIA bloc is a platform with political heavyweights. To their credit, they managed to keep aside their suspicions to work out seat deals at the last minute and held a few joint rallies to bolster the chances of joint candidates. Barring in Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, the bloc’s leaders, surprisingly, found harmony in their chorus. The results in UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and even Bihar and Jharkhand reflect the resonance the INDIA bloc created. Ironically, this is despite the bloc failing to put together a common manifesto or a common minimum programme. However, the leaders spoke in a common language and promised a future rich with jobs and welfare and one that protected the rights guaranteed in the Constitution. The challenge is to live the spirit after the elections.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders� at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_05_2024_000251B)(PTI) PREMIUM
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders� at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_05_2024_000251B)(PTI)

A strong Opposition is essential to keep a check on the government and ensure that it stays and works within the lines drawn by the Constitution and respects customs and conventions inside and outside Parliament. And at least in the short-term, there is a strong electoral reason for the continuation of the alliance: Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are headed for polls soon.

News / Editorials / Political task ahead for the INDIA bloc
