Politics beat process in Mahua Moitra case

Parliament expelled Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, from the Lok Sabha on Friday after the ethics committee indicted her for “direct involvement” in a cash-for-query scandal and “unethical conduct”. The House has taken such an extreme step only thrice before – HG Mudgal in 1951 and 10 MPs in 2005 for similar charges but under different circumstances. Parliament is right in insisting that the bar should remain high when it comes to the conduct of parliamentarians. However, the process to establish guilt should also be impeccable. The charges against Moitra were serious, but the procedure that decided to expel her from the House leaves a lot to be desired.

The expulsion of an MP is an extreme step because it deprives a constituency of representation in the House of People. In 1951, an elaborate process of probes, verification of submissions, cross-examination of the involved parties etc. was followed before a resolution seeking the expulsion of the MP was moved in the House. The 2005 case was wrapped up quickly because a consensus had emerged against the accused. While Mudgal could defend himself in Parliament in 1951, the accused MPs were denied the opportunity in 2005, a precedent the Lok Sabha Speaker cited on Friday.

The charges against Moitra called for thorough and impartial scrutiny, but the accused also deserved a fair hearing. Unfortunately, the process seems rushed through and riddled with omissions, raising concerns about procedural integrity. The transcript of the hearing suggests that some of the questions posed were replete with innuendo, as Moitra claimed. With the process itself compromised, the decision has come under a cloud, giving credence to the charge that politics, and not procedure, determined the expulsion. The case involved the dignity of the House and the sanctity of the parliamentary process: The panel should have made sure its inquiry process was not just above board but also seen as such.