Potable water needs to be viewed as a right

Complaints of contaminated drinking water are common. But when Indore, a stellar performer on the national cleanliness index, reported at least 10 deaths from toxic water, there was disbelief. Given the city’s reputation for strong municipal administration, one expected it to have a robust water supply infrastructure and prompt addressing of water-related complaints. But a city’s superior standing doesn’t guarantee much. A Delhi Jal Board report suggests that nearly 18% of the Capital’s water supply network is more than 30 years old and must be replaced. Whether limited or extensive, the subterranean piped network is rarely serviced. The absence of a 24x7 pressurised water supply may also be contaminating drinking water, as prolonged vacuum in leaky pipes allows inflow from sewer lines. (ANI)

In fact, this may be the case with most of urban India. Whether limited or extensive, the subterranean piped network is rarely serviced. The absence of a 24x7 pressurised water supply may also be contaminating drinking water, as prolonged vacuum in leaky pipes allows inflow from sewer lines. While it is essential to provide safe drinking water from treatment plants, plugging leaks in distribution lines is necessary to ensure it doesn’t become toxic by the time it reaches homes. Fixing leaks in the sewer network is non-negotiable, too. Plugging leaks in distribution lines can increase water availability, ensure equitable distribution, and help realise the goal of 24x7 supply.

Water utilities must also conduct continuous quality audits and take prompt action to prevent public health risks. Institutionalising these checks, launching a nationwide assessment similar to the Swachh Survekshan and making the findings public could accelerate the effort. The Centre’s flagship, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, promotion of 24x7 water supply and “drink from tap” initiatives, also need to go beyond the present pilots in select municipal wards. However, citywide projects will require sufficient funding. Access to clean drinking water for all through a 24x7 supply is not merely a convenience; it’s directly linked to the right to public health and, therefore, the right to life.