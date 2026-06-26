Ram Temple case deserves honesty

For centuries, Ayodhya has been the epicentre of faith for many Hindus who believe it to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. After the Supreme Court’s landmark 2019 ruling concluded the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute and paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, the shrine was thrown open to the public in a grand ceremony in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose presence sealed the importance of the place as a religious and a political node. Any investigation involving a shrine with the scale of following that the Ram Temple has deserves to be transparent, thorough and fair. The administration should dispense with the suspense and present the facts in the public domain or a court of law as soon as possible. (HT Archive)

The recent controversy around irregularities in donations threatens to tarnish the temple’s status. After allegations by the Opposition of theft in donations to the temple, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government set up a special investigation team (SIT) that looked into the charges and submitted a report to the government. The police have now filed an FIR based on a complaint by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, naming an aide of the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai and seven others. This newspaper reported on Friday that the case was registered against the eight named accused and other unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), relating to offences such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy. This is the first concrete legal action in the case, coming over three weeks after the allegations were first made. With the controversy snowballing, heads are set to roll, even as chief minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out that action had commenced after the report was submitted.

But questions remain. What was the exact offence committed, and by whom? What is the scale of the alleged irregularities? Were the accounts audited? What is the kind of evidence found by the SIT? Is there a paper trail? Is there CCTV evidence? The eight arrested were mostly small-time operators. Could they have undertaken such an operation on their own? There is very little information in the public domain, which should not be the case when dealing with allegations of corruption. Any probe involving a shrine with the scale of following that the Ram Temple has, must be fair, thorough and transparent. The administration should dispense with the suspense and present the facts in the public domain or a court of law as soon as possible.

The Ram Temple is also part of the political project of Hindutva and one of the troika of ideological goals of the BJP, the other two being the abrogation of Article 370 and the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code. When the temple was consecrated in January 2024, it was expected that the event would cast a long shadow on the general elections months later, especially in UP. After all, the Ram Temple movement first catapulted the BJP to relevance in north India in the 1990s and power in UP. But the results of the 2024 polls showed that the temple, which certainly an article of faith, had not decisively shaped the ordinary person’s political choices. In Ayodhya itself, discontent over everyday issues and anger among marginalised castes singed the ruling coalition and buoyed the Opposition.

Since then, the BJP has recovered from its 2024 setback and regained its place as the national political hegemon, but the donation controversy comes at an awkward time, just months ahead of crucial assembly elections in UP. Will the row hurt the BJP or drive a wedge between factions in the ruling establishment? The government’s handling of the allegations will determine the political and spiritual ramifications of this evolving saga.