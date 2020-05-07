e-paper
Respect the human rights of migrant workers | HT Editorial

Karnataka was wrong to stop the trains. It is correct in reversing the decision

editorials Updated: May 07, 2020 19:13 IST
Hindustan Times
The controversy brings to light the crucial role played by migrant workers in sustaining India’s economic engine
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-sparked migrant worker crisis took a new turn when the Karnataka government cancelled special trains to take the workers to their home states on Tuesday. The decision came after chief minister BS Yediyurappa met construction industry representatives, who expressed concern that work will grind to a halt if workers left. The CM defended the decision, saying the state is providing facilities to the workers, including Rs 5,000 to all registered workers. He has also announced a Rs 1,610 crore stimulus package. But facing criticism, the government backtracked and decided to resume train services on Friday.

The controversy brings to light the crucial role played by migrant workers in sustaining India’s economic engine. But this cannot come at the cost of curtailing the individual liberty of workers, and their ability to exercise free choice. Karnataka’s initial decision showed that political regimes are indifferent to the needs of migrant workers — who are often caught in exploitative work arrangements. These workers have been stuck for close to 50 days, with a severe shortage of money and food. They are desperate to return home, to their families and communities, in search of a degree of psychological reassurance.

The decision to step back in the face of rising hostility from workers, and criticism from across the spectrum, is positive. For, at the core, this is not about economics but fundamental human rights. Migrants must be allowed to choose whether they want to stay or leave. Forcing them to do stay reflected a tendency of treating workers as bonded labourers. By listening to feedback and changing course, Karnataka did the right thing.

