Restating a legacy link

President Vladimir Putin is set to visit New Delhi in December for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, and at a time when Russia is a crucial player in India’s efforts to achieve a balance amid growing uncertainty on the global stage as well as a source of friction in India-US relations. The visit will be a timely opportunity for India and Russia to add more substance to the relationship and to seek ways to insulate it from the punitive measures imposed by the US and its western allies.

While Russia has emerged as one of the largest suppliers of energy for India, there are increasing signs that the US and the European Union (EU) intend to impose greater curbs on Russian oil exports as part of their efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Two-way trade continues to be skewed in Russia’s favour, and not much has happened to improve access for Indian goods to Russian markets or to diversify the trade basket. The Indian side must use the time remaining before Putin’s visit to firm up a plan to address the issues hampering the growth of balanced trade. Greater efforts must be made to make the India-Russia relationship more forward-looking, especially in areas such as investment, technology and security. At the same time, the Indian side should reinforce its messaging regarding the ending of the war in Ukraine because, as New Delhi has said repeatedly, it has significant ramifications for the Global South, and would also help address issues affecting ties with the US.

Just as India works on recalibrating ties with Russia, it should also explore the opportunities offered by the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in October 26-28, including a potential meeting on the sidelines between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. This would, of course, depend on both leaders confirming their participation in the multilateral forum, something that continues to be uncertain. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that only a push from the highest levels of the Indian and American leadership can help overcome the issues that have taken the relationship to its lowest point in nearly two decades. The focus has to be on expanding trade and strategic ties with as many countries as possible, rather than being imprisoned within any bloc. But in all these efforts, the Indian side should not waver from its course of strategic autonomy and the push for a truly multipolar world order.