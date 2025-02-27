Saving Chandigarh’s iconic Rock Garden

It’s just last year that Chandigarh celebrated the birth centenary of Nek Chand Saini, the creator of the Rock Garden, an invaluable modern heritage of the city. But that has not stopped the city administration from pulling down a part of the garden’s outer wall to widen the road outside and facilitate parking. This is nothing but an act of vandalism, which raises questions about the illiteracy of most administrations regarding art, aesthetics, and heritage. A city is not merely its physical infrastructure. If roads and parking are essential for decent urban living, public spaces, especially parks and gardens, are the life breath of cities. The Rock Garden is one such public space but it is also much more. Spread over 40 acres, it is home to art made of industrial and home waste and other discarded materials. Ironically, this was Nek Chand’s private secret for many years. A public works inspector, he started creating it in 1957 and it remained outside the public gaze until the “illegal” open-air studio was discovered by the administration in 1976 only to be adopted by the city as a treasured public space, and later, turned into a tourist hotspot.

PREMIUM Chandigarh, India March 14: View of Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Saturday, March 13,2020.Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times