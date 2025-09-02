SCO triggers US unease

Through the US tariffs saga — an unexpected 25% in the first round, even as trade talks were on; a completely unfair 25% more in the second round — India has kept its cool. It has done this despite the tone and tenor of criticism from the US, from some of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, deteriorating to a level not usually seen in diplomacy. Given that, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years and the scenes of solidarity between him and the leaders of China and Russia that emerged from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit were meant to signal to the US and the world that India has options.

The reaction from leading lights of the MAGA ecosystem in the US has not disappointed. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro contended it was a “shame” to see Modi in the company of “authoritarians” such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the SCO gathering as “largely performative” but attempted a conciliatory note, saying India’s interests are better served through an alignment with the US. The parting shot came from Trump, who railed in another lengthy social media post, while making short shrift of facts, that the US does “very little business” with India and the overall relationship is a “totally one-sided disaster”.

If Trump believed he could get away with his whimsical tariff policy and strongarm tactics, the emerging signs of countries such as Brazil, China, India, and South Africa digging in should convince him to think otherwise. The SCO joint declaration expressed the bloc’s opposition to “unilateral coercive measures” of an economic nature that go against the rules of the World Trade Organisation and negatively affect the global economy. The current realignment among SCO members may be tactical — significant structural differences remain among key players such as China and India — but it shows they are willing to counter US trade policies together. It is in this context that Modi emphasised the role of the SCO in promoting an “inclusive world order”, and it is Trump alone who is to blame for giving China an opportunity to present itself as the leader of an alternative world order.

Trump is now facing criticism of his foreign and trade policies from among those who have unstintedly backed him. His critics argue that the tariffs on India forced a rapprochement with China and reversed a relationship carefully nurtured with bipartisan support in Washington over two decades. India, which will have to protect its economy from the tariff turmoil, has made the smart choice of leaving the door open for a re-engagement with the US. It is pragmatic enough to understand the limits of the SCO and also recognise the importance of the Indo-US relationship. But it is important Washington understands that such ties are a two-way street.