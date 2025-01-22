Stop stonewalling talks on Indus treaty

India has for long contended that disputes with Pakistan over hydropower projects on shared trans-border rivers should be handled through a graded approach as provided under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Pakistan, however, resorted to the unprecedented step of both seeking a World Bank-appointed neutral expert and approaching the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague to deal with disputes over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The neutral expert’s ruling this week that he is competent to adjudicate on the issue is a vindication of India’s position. India has not participated in the proceedings at the Court of Arbitration and has taken a consistent position that the neutral expert’s decision should be awaited before taking recourse to other approaches included in the graded mechanism under the Indus Waters Treaty for handling disputes.

PREMIUM The Indus Waters Treaty is undoubtedly the most durable agreement between the South Asian rivals (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_27_2023_000054A) (PTI)