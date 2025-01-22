Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stop stonewalling talks on Indus treaty

ByHT Editorial
Jan 22, 2025 08:08 PM IST

The neutral expert’s ruling this week that he is competent to adjudicate on the issue is a vindication of India’s position

India has for long contended that disputes with Pakistan over hydropower projects on shared trans-border rivers should be handled through a graded approach as provided under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Pakistan, however, resorted to the unprecedented step of both seeking a World Bank-appointed neutral expert and approaching the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague to deal with disputes over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The neutral expert’s ruling this week that he is competent to adjudicate on the issue is a vindication of India’s position. India has not participated in the proceedings at the Court of Arbitration and has taken a consistent position that the neutral expert’s decision should be awaited before taking recourse to other approaches included in the graded mechanism under the Indus Waters Treaty for handling disputes.

The Indus Waters Treaty is undoubtedly the most durable agreement between the South Asian rivals (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_27_2023_000054A) (PTI) PREMIUM
The Indus Waters Treaty is undoubtedly the most durable agreement between the South Asian rivals (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_27_2023_000054A) (PTI)

India also gave notice to Pakistan last year about its intention to review and modify the 62-year-old treaty because of the neighbouring country’s intransigence in handling disputes related to the sharing of waters of cross-border rivers. This process and the disputes over the two hydropower projects are continuing at a time when relations between the two countries are at possibly their lowest point. At a time when the climate crisis is wreaking havoc on glaciers and river flows, countries should be doubling down on joint efforts to handle ecological issues, including the management of cross-border rivers. The Indus Waters Treaty is undoubtedly the most durable agreement between the South Asian rivals, though it has become vulnerable to subcontinental tensions. Grandstanding on such a sensitive matter will not advance Pakistan’s interests.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On