Taking on Trump, from the Big Apple

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, 34, took the oath as the mayor of New York as the old year made way for the new. Later on New Year’s Day, he attended a second public ceremony, watched by thousands of New Yorkers braving the winter chill, and announced that he would govern as a democratic socialist and “will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical”. When read with his promise to “deliver an agenda of safety, affordability and abundance — where government looks and lives like the people it represents”, it becomes clear why the mayor of an American city — not just another city but the world’s financial capital — has emerged as a leader whose election attracted global attention. Mamdani’s rise as a politician has been extraordinary. But the world is passing through a period of extraordinary changes, and Mamdani’s rise signifies the entry of a rank outsider — a socialist of South Asian descent and Muslim faith in the US at the height of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement — into the establishment or the arrival of a new voice that promises to force a course correction in the ongoing political discourse across many world capitals. Which is why Mamdani’s tenure in office will be keenly watched in the US and beyond. Mamdani introduced a radical civic agenda around public utilities and social inclusion, which is in sharp contrast to Trump’s transactional politics and anti-immigration agendas that have captured the imagination of America. (AP)

The NY mayoral vote had become an ideological contest, not just because President Donald Trump made it personal. Mamdani introduced a radical civic agenda around public utilities and social inclusion, which is in sharp contrast to Trump’s transactional politics and anti-immigration agendas that have captured the imagination of America, and even many European nations. During his campaign, Mamdani spoke for the city’s working class and promised free childcare, free buses, a rent freeze for about one million households, and city-run grocery stores. In his inaugural speech as mayor, he spoke about New York’s diversity, food, and culture in the midst of a polarising climate that villainises immigrants and prefers social exclusion even at the cost of hurting the economy. He also reiterated his intent to tax the wealthy and corporations to fund his welfare proposals. For sure, his politics will test multiple fault lines — immigration, ethnicity, faith, role of the State, ownership of resources — and how he stands up for what he deems right will have a bearing not just on the rising tide of conservatism but also shape the political resistance to it. Considering that the tide of political conservatism is not restricted to the US and the global Left now sees a potential icon in Mamdani, the latter’s tenure in office will have implications beyond the shores of America. His success could give a lift to democratic socialist ideas in the US and elsewhere.

Can Mamdani live up to these expectations? Mamdani is a political outlier with little experience in government. That has so far helped him win new voters, especially the young or Gen Z crowd, who identify with Mamdani’s criticism of the rich and the backing for the underdog. In the short period since he shot into the limelight, Mamdani has shown the skill set to negotiate with his adversaries. His December meeting with Trump ended on a pleasant note with an approving President saying, “I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job”. Mamdani will need a lot of this charm to navigate the tricky terrain of American politics, and find the funds to implement his civic agenda.