The Brexit vote will decide Theresa May’s fate

Leaders of the European Union have signed off on the draft agreement for the United Kingdom’s divorce from the bloc but the battle is far from over for British Prime Minister Theresa May. She now faces the onerous task of having to sell the deal to members of the British Parliament at a time when it appears that she doesn’t have the numbers on her side. In the face of pessimism and concern from the leaders of the 27 other nations in the EU, Ms May has attempted to paint a rosy picture of a Britain that will be more sovereign and in control of its future after Brexit. It remains to be seen how Ms May will gain the support of at least 320 of the 650 members of the House of Commons for the deal when several of the 315 MPs of her Conservative Party are threatening to revolt and the 10 members of the Democratic Unionist Party are unlikely to back the draft agreement because of concerns linked to Northern Ireland.

Brexit will further weaken a Britain that is much diminished on the global stage. Ms May also faces the uneasy prospect of having to deliver on her government’s promises of securing free trade deals with major economies of the world, which have shown little interest so far in such deals. It is also now becoming increasingly clear that Brexit will not lead to solutions to issues such as immigration that were highlighted by those who wanted to exit the EU.

The House of Commons will vote on the Brexit deal on December 11 after a five-day debate, with Ms May opting for an all-or-nothing stance by saying she has no Plan B. This is never a clever move for any politician, especially someone as experienced as Ms May. If the deal is voted down by the MPs, as many believe it, the UK faces the risk of a grave political and economic crisis that could spell the end of Ms May’s political career.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 17:10 IST