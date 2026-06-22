The fall of a centrist Labour leader signals a shift in British politics

When Keir Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in Britain’s general election in July 2024 after more than a decade of political turmoil under the Conservative Party, few would have thought that the former human rights attorney would announce he was stepping down less than two years later. Starmer, who largely shaped the Labour Party’s move towards the political middle ground after being out of power for 14 years, saw the writing on the wall. Apart from criticism in the streets, at least four Cabinet ministers and a majority of party MPs signalled to him that he should finalise a timeframe for his exit. The pressure on Starmer to quit increased after Andy Burnham, widely tipped as Labour’s top choice for becoming the next prime minister, won a by-election last week. Adding insult to injury was a social media post by US President Donald Trump, who contended Starmer would resign. Andy Burnham was able to overcome a challenge from the far-right party and increase Labour’s majority in the by-election. This success enhanced his credentials to take on the reins of Labour to fend off the far right in the next election. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Concerns grew within the Labour Party about Starmer’s ability to lead in the face of the growing popularity and electoral successes of Reform UK. On the other hand, Burnham was able to overcome a challenge from the far-right party and increase Labour’s majority in the by-election. This success enhanced the credentials of Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester, to take on the reins of Labour to fend off the far right in the next election.

The change in the UK’s leadership is bound to recall the musical chairs that the Conservative Party devolved into in its last years in power. Labour will have to ensure it has a person with a firm hand on the tiller, given the geopolitical turmoil in Europe and the global stage. Starmer has played a crucial role in shaping foreign and economic policy, including finalising a trade deal with India, and continuity and stability will be vital for securing Britain’s interests.