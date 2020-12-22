e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The rise in extreme climate events

The rise in extreme climate events

It is not just the Centre; states have a key role too. The State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) need upscaling and capacity enhancement

editorials Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:54 IST
Rescuers work at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki district, Kerala, August 7, 2020
Rescuers work at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki district, Kerala, August 7, 2020(AP)
         

More than 75% of India’s districts are hotspots of extreme climate events and are bearing the lethal effects of a rapidly-changing microclimate with loss of property, livelihoods and lives, according to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). The report notes that while India witnessed 250 extreme climate events between 1970 and 2005, the country recorded 310 extreme weather events after 2005.

That India has been at the receiving end of the climate crisis is known. According to the Climate Risk Index, 2018, the country jumped nine places in climate vulnerability rankings, and was ranked the fifth-most climate-vulnerable country in the world. Storms are escalating into cyclones, droughts are affecting more than half the country, and floods of an unprecedented scale are causing catastrophic damage. The Centre has done well in treating climate as a priority issue — but the scale of the destruction of lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure warrants more action.

It is not just the Centre; states have a key role too. The State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCCs) need upscaling and capacity enhancement. Many pilot projects on resilience are taking place; the effective ones need to be replicated quickly. There has to be a sharper focus on building institutional and human capacity and district-level localisation of SAPCCs so that the authorities can respond to changing climate challenges quickly and effectively. The report provides yet another warning that business-as-usual isn’t sustainable.

tags
top news
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In