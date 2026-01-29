Tighten oversight in the aviation sector

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday when his Learjet aircraft crashed near Baramati. Within hours, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu offered a preliminary assessment that seemed to suggest there was nothing to indicate the aircraft operator was to blame. “Prima facie no issue” with VSR Aviation, he said. DGCA approvals were “thoroughly checked”. The operator handles “many VIPs” safely. The minister also appeared to temper concerns about operations at Baramati’s uncontrolled airstrip, saying its “required runway length is proper for landing”. These comments, however well-intentioned, risk prejudging a probe that has barely begun. VSR Aviation in September 2023 had an incident at the Mumbai airport. Its Learjet 45 ran off the runway in heavy rain and split in two. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. But the final probe report in that crash — involving the same aircraft model as the one Pawar was on — is yet to be closed, 16 months later. Air crashes result from multiple factors, often interacting in unforeseen ways. Premature ministerial assessments narrow the scope of inquiry before evidence is examined (PTI)

Air crashes result from multiple factors, often interacting in unforeseen ways. Premature ministerial assessments — however reassuring to the public — narrow the scope of inquiry before evidence is examined. Professional investigation requires neutrality and patience. It is now clear that the regulatory structure is also lacking. Non-scheduled operators face spot checks, not systematic scrutiny. Small airstrips operate with minimal navigation aids yet routinely handle business jet traffic. And the delay in VSR’s previous probe exposes a rather lackadaisical attitude on the part of the investigator, AAIB.

Wednesday’s incident is a reminder that India’s aviation sector has grown rapidly, but oversight hasn’t kept pace. Rigorous investigation and structural regulatory reform — not public reassurances — are the only foundations that can prevent future tragedies. It is now crucial for the government to offer specifics, timeline, and accountability mechanisms.