Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Time running out for MVA in Maharashtra

ByHT Editorial
Jan 12, 2025 11:46 PM IST

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP face an existential threat from their rival factions, which now hold office and are better placed to patronise supporters

Just as the INDIA bloc threatens to unravel, there are signs that a subset, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra may be among the first to implode. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has indicated his party may go solo in the upcoming local body polls unless the Congress acts to save the alliance. This development is not unexpected. The MVA is an unnatural alliance with no common ideological ground among its three constituents. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the NCP-SP came together in pursuit of office. Having performed disastrously in the assembly election, there is no incentive for them to stick together now. Worse, the MVA constituents are competitive and suspicious of each other — reflected in the extended seat talks and the lacklustre campaign ahead of the assembly polls. Post results, the parties have preferred to blame each other and the polling process for the poor show, rather than introspect why the voters rejected them.

Mumbai, Jan 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Aditya Thackeray addresses a press conference after the first phase of the Bal Thackeray National Memorial, Shivaji Park has been completed, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sandip Mahankal) PREMIUM
Mumbai, Jan 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leader Aditya Thackeray addresses a press conference after the first phase of the Bal Thackeray National Memorial, Shivaji Park has been completed, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Sandip Mahankal)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP face an existential threat from their rival factions, which now hold office and are better placed to patronise supporters. The sainiks, fed on decades of anti-Congressism and Hindutva, may privilege friendship with the BJP over the priorities of the Thackeray family. Against this backdrop, the Shiv Sena (UBT) may want to reclaim its ideological ground, rebuild the party, and re-establish supremacy in the state, especially in Mumbai, which has the richest corporation in the country.

With the state Congress seemingly lukewarm about the alliance, it will need political statesmanship to save the MVA. Significantly, the man who can do it, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, recently backed Mamata Banerjee’s claim to lead the INDIA bloc. A below-par performance in Delhi will further erode the Congress’s authority, already sliding following losses in multiple state polls, and quicken the break-up of the MVA, first, and then, perhaps, the larger bloc.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On