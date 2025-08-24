Washington’s MAGA voice in New Delhi

US President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Sergio Gor, a key member of his inner circle, as the next ambassador to India signifies that he wants to keep tabs on the bilateral relationship and have someone in place in New Delhi who will do his bidding unquestioningly. The delay in naming an ambassadorial candidate has not gone unnoticed in New Delhi, especially as India-US relations, built up over the past two-and-a-half decades, rapidly took a downturn over trade and other issues. Gor is known mostly for his rapid rise within conservative Republican circles and his apparent influence in personnel appointments at the White House. However, he is a novice when it comes to diplomacy or expertise in the region where he is expected to serve.

On the one hand, if Gor’s nomination is confirmed by the US Senate, there will be an American envoy in New Delhi who will have the ear of the president and could work to arrest the downslide in relations. On the other hand, the current tensions in the relationship could be exacerbated if Gor, who subscribes to the Make America Great Again agenda, pushes the maximalist position embraced by the Trump administration on trade. Another red flag for New Delhi is Trump’s move to name Gor as special envoy on South and Central Asian affairs, especially given the memories of the Obama administration’s abortive attempt to make a similar appointment that would have equated India and Pakistan. Any effort that appears aimed at mediating between India and Pakistan will not go down well in New Delhi.

Gor will certainly have his task cut out as the next US envoy, especially rebuilding the bilateral relationship and taking forward the proposed trade deal so that a planned visit by Trump can go ahead. New Delhi could help by proactively familiarising him with India and its concerns.