 Welfare politics targets women - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Welfare politics targets women

Welfare politics targets women

ByHT Editorial
Mar 07, 2024 09:37 PM IST

How political parties are curating policies to target an emerging political constituency

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day (observed March 8) is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. Among political parties in India, a consensus along these lines seems to be taking root. Cash support for women, among other benefits, has become a necessary poll plank for parties. The Delhi Budget announcement of such a handout to those whose incomes are below the taxable threshold was in the vein of guarantees being implemented in Telangana and Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and a host of other parties made similar promises in key states in the last round of assembly elections. Apart from cash support, free bus travel can be availed in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Punjab. Some states are offering gas subsidies, given over the benefits under the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana. And the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal has just announced higher honoraria for Asha and Anganwadi workers. Indeed, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa have been pioneers of women-centric welfare. At the national level, the BJP has preferred more spectacular offers through its Nari Shakti messaging that dovetails benefits, women-centric legislation including reservation for women in Parliament, and credit mobilisation to women’s collectives.

The well-curated focus on women as economic entities signals that parties are recognising them as a political constituency(For Representation) PREMIUM
The well-curated focus on women as economic entities signals that parties are recognising them as a political constituency(For Representation)

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day (observed March 8) is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. Among political parties in India, a consensus along these lines seems to be taking root. Cash support for women, among other benefits, has become a necessary poll plank for parties. The Delhi Budget announcement of such a handout to those whose incomes are below the taxable threshold was in the vein of guarantees being implemented in Telangana and Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and a host of other parties made similar promises in key states in the last round of assembly elections. Apart from cash support, free bus travel can be availed in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Punjab. Some states are offering gas subsidies, given over the benefits under the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana. And the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal has just announced higher honoraria for Asha and Anganwadi workers. Indeed, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa have been pioneers of women-centric welfare. At the national level, the BJP has preferred more spectacular offers through its Nari Shakti messaging that dovetails benefits, women-centric legislation including reservation for women in Parliament, and credit mobilisation to women’s collectives.

This well-curated focus on women as economic entities signals that parties are recognising them as a political constituency. Indeed, PM Narendra Modi’s positioning of women as one of the four new “castes” — the others being poor, youth, and farmers — draws more from realpolitik than any professed ideology. Women do form a significant chunk of the labhaarthi varg (beneficiary class), with the laabh (benefits) bolstering their economic agency, which, to some degree, is being reaped as an electoral dividend. Data from the elections in certain states bears this out. Who the bulk of women voters chose, played a significant role in the BJP and the Congress victories in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

The challenge, of course, will be moving the needle towards comprehensive empowerment. To that end, social empowerment needs to be pushed in tandem with economic empowerment. Ensuring greater political representation is certainly crucial. But everyday issues also matter as much. To illustrate, policies to support women better at the workplace to drive up their workforce participation, encouraging caregiving by males through reforms in parental leave policies, and addressing the wage gap between the sexes could go a long way.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On