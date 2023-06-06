What’s obscene? HC has an answer for all

Is nudity obscene? This question has vexed lawmakers and courts alike all over the world. This week, the Kerala high court proffered an answer — not always, and definitely not linked to gender. In a case where an activist was booked for filming a video of her minor children painting on her naked upper body, the Kerala high court found that nudity and obscenity were not always synonymous, and the mere sight of a woman’s unclothed torso should not be deemed sexual by default. The order made two points. The first was highlighting the contrast between prevalent social attitudes to male and female bodies. The judge concluded that the presence of murals, statues, and deities displayed in the semi-nude in ancient temples prove there is nothing inherently obscene about the unclothed female form. The court also rejected the taboo around female nudity, pointing out that if half-naked bodies of men were deemed normal, so should women’s bodies. PREMIUM The Kerala high court also rejected the taboo around female nudity, pointing out that if half-naked bodies of men were deemed normal, so should women’s bodies(File Photo)