e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / When protests rock the world of sport

When protests rock the world of sport

Most organised sport have rules against protests, citing a supremely hypocritical adage that “sport and politics should not mix”. With the wave of protest culture running through sport now, perhaps it is time to lay these old notions to rest.

editorials Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:34 IST
Hindustan Times
Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2020 US Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2020 US Open tennis tournament (USA TODAY Sports)
         

The first mask had the name Breonna Taylor — a black medical technician shot dead by plainclothes police in her home in Louisville during a botched drug raid this year. The second one had the name Elijah Mcclain — a black massage therapist from Aurora, Colorado — who died after being placed in a chokehold by police and being sedated by paramedics. These are the masks of Naomi Osaka; she has seven of them, one for each match she hopes to play at the US Open (if she goes all the way, and we are rooting for her), depicting seven Black lives lost to police brutality in the United States. Osaka is not alone. When cricket restarted with the West Indies tour of England, each match began with players and officials kneeling to a Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner. In F1, drivers are wearing BLM masks. BLM masks and banners were everywhere during the Champions League matches in Lisbon in August.

There have been historic moments of protest in sport before, but they have always been met with crushing opposition. Most organised sport have rules against protests, citing a hypocritical adage that “sport and politics should not mix”. But the presence of national flags and anthems during sporting events makes sport political. The International Olympics Committee put a rule in place for the Tokyo Olympics, banning “any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations”. With the wave of protest culture running through sport now, it is time to lay these old notions to rest.

tags
top news
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In