Why India must host global sports events

It’s official now. Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2030, which also marks the centenary of the mega event. This is in step with India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, and the ambitious National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 that envisions sports as a public good, a driver of economic development, and seeks to make India a global sporting powerhouse. The choice of Ahmedabad also suggests a push to expand sporting infrastructure beyond the national capital, which has been the preferred city for large international sporting events: Asian Games in 1951 and 1982 and the CWG in 2010 were held in New Delhi. Hyderabad hosted the Afro-Asian Games 2003, which saw representation from close to a hundred countries, though many single-event international tournaments, including cricket and hockey World Cups, have been held in cities across India. What distinguishes CWG from single-sport tournaments is the scale: For instance, over 4,000 athletes from 71 countries converged in Delhi in 2010.

