IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Editorials / Why Munawar Faruqui matters | HT Editorial
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Why Munawar Faruqui matters | HT Editorial

Make no mistake — this is an emblematic case, which brings to question India’s commitment to free speech, rule of law, and judicial fairness
READ FULL STORY
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comic, was arrested, along with four others, on January 1 in Indore — based on the complaint of a Hindutva activist and the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator — for a joke he did not crack. The complainant claimed that he had seen videos of Mr Faruqui making jokes that offended religious sensitivities and didn’t want him to do so in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. In a separate complaint about a past video, a case has also been registered against Mr Faruqui in Uttar Pradesh.

Make no mistake — this is an emblematic case, which brings to question India’s commitment to free speech, rule of law, and judicial fairness. First, Mr Faruqui did not crack the joke he was accused of — and arresting someone in anticipation of what the person would say, and assuming that the statement would offend religious sensibilities, is a stretch by any yardstick. Two, even if Mr Faruqui had cracked a joke, unless it was an incitement to violence or fell under the framework of the reasonable restrictions within which free speech is allowed, MP has little basis to arrest him. Three, the principle of bail being the norm, and jail being the exception, is being increasingly overturned by segments of the judiciary.

It was only recently that the Supreme Court took up the arrest of Arnab Goswami — and in a significant intervention, Justice DY Chandrachud said, “If we as a Constitutional Court do not lay down law and protect liberty, who will?” He was also scathing of high courts in general for their handling of such cases. And that may be why the SC should take up Mr Faruqui’s matter and apply the same principle of safeguarding his liberty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police showed unusual efficiency in arresting Mr Faruqui; the judiciary has not granted him bail, with a high court judge saying such people should not be “spared”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
editorials

Why Munawar Faruqui matters | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Make no mistake — this is an emblematic case, which brings to question India’s commitment to free speech, rule of law, and judicial fairness
READ FULL STORY
Close
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
This newspaper has consistently warned against maximalism shown by farm groups — and their unwillingness to reciprocate even as the government has stepped back, substantially, on the farm laws (PTI)
editorials

Farm protests turn anarchic | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
On Republic Day, even as India displayed its cultural diversity and military might on Rajpath, farm groups — which had been permitted to hold a tractor rally after the official ceremony concluded, on specific routes, peacefully — violated each of their promises and unleashed anarchy on the streets of Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
Justice P Ganediwala held that since there was no skin-to-skin contact, this did not fall within the ambit of Pocso (Bhushan Koyande)
editorials

Ensure justice for child sexual abuse survivors | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
There can be no room for ambiguity in child abuse cases and any loophole which allows for this must be plugged at once
READ FULL STORY
Close
This liberal democratic design has served India well. But the Republic can only work well if all pillars of the Constitution function in letter and spirit (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
This liberal democratic design has served India well. But the Republic can only work well if all pillars of the Constitution function in letter and spirit (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
editorials

Celebrating the Republic | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
As India marks its 72nd Republic Day, it is instructive to go back to the scale of achievement of the founding moment of modern Indian constitutionalism
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The government must be applauded for this imaginative diplomacy, aided in no small measure by the structural advantage of being the world’s pharmacy (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
editorials

India’s vaccine diplomacy | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:09 AM IST
India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the root of it is both the BJP and Trinamool’s belief that they have the first right to claim Bose. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
At the root of it is both the BJP and Trinamool’s belief that they have the first right to claim Bose. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
editorials

The political battle over Netaji | HT Editorial

By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST
To be true to the present, both sides must be truthful about the past, instead of making one of India’s icons a subject of political wrangling
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the day when the index crossed 50,000, India’s price-earnings multiple (a measure of whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued) was 34.36. (REUTERS)
On Thursday, the day when the index crossed 50,000, India’s price-earnings multiple (a measure of whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued) was 34.36. (REUTERS)
editorials

Decoding the 50,000 mark

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The occasion of Sensex, the benchmark index of BSE crossing 50,000 (it has since fallen below that level), has been used by analysts to don their cheerleader costumes and predict that it could touch 100,000 in the next five years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a protest against the newly passed farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi, December 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
Farmers take part in a protest against the newly passed farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi, December 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
editorials

Farmers should shed rigidity

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The government retreated. Protesting groups should have reciprocated. In a democracy, farm groups exercised their right to protest — but they should not take over the rights of a sovereign Parliament and an elected government, and dictate terms from the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The room for dissent in the party is limited even as leaders can see clearly that its electoral prospects — in both state polls and 2024 elections — remain dim (HTPHOTO)
The room for dissent in the party is limited even as leaders can see clearly that its electoral prospects — in both state polls and 2024 elections — remain dim (HTPHOTO)
editorials

The Congress must get its act together

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The CWC is itself a part of the problem, for it is a body of nominated individuals, many with limited or non-existent mass base who have thrived on patronage politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with domestic priorities, the Biden presidency will have to deal with the most important strategic challenge of the times— the belligerence of China (AFP)
Along with domestic priorities, the Biden presidency will have to deal with the most important strategic challenge of the times— the belligerence of China (AFP)
editorials

The 46th President of the US | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Joe Biden’s elevation as the 46th President of the United States (US) marks a moment of victory for all those who believe in liberal democracy, civilised politics within the rules of the game, responsible leadership, and the inclusion of various social groups, including minorities, in the power structure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “severe” category on Tuesday, for the sixth time this month (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “severe” category on Tuesday, for the sixth time this month (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
editorials

The persistence of the pollution threat | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:22 PM IST
As Parliament prepares to take up a full-fledged Bill for approval to back the newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management by law, it is time to re-evaluate the non-meteorological reasons that are responsible for bad air in the National Capital Region
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur (C) bowls to Australia's batsman Cameron Green on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, January 18, 2021 (AFP)
India's Shardul Thakur (C) bowls to Australia's batsman Cameron Green on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba, Brisbane, January 18, 2021 (AFP)
editorials

A new team comes of age

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST
There may be no greater test of character in sport than a Test match run chase
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker inoculates a nurse with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, January 18, 2021. (AFP)
A medical worker inoculates a nurse with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, January 18, 2021. (AFP)
editorials

Autopsy of a pandemic: Hold China, WHO accountable

By
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The findings of a new report are an affirmation of what has long been regarded — but not acknowledged — as damaging negligence by Beijing and WHO
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm unions have not responded to the government’s offer to amend the laws, or to the Supreme Court’s directive to cooperate with a committee meant to examine the issue in detail (PTI)
Farm unions have not responded to the government’s offer to amend the laws, or to the Supreme Court’s directive to cooperate with a committee meant to examine the issue in detail (PTI)
editorials

Don’t let challenges turn intractable | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Both the China ingression and the stance of the farm unions are disparate issues, born out of their own specific histories
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
According to a news report, US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed at least 20 Indian-Americans, with 17 of them in White House positions — 13 of the 20 also happen to be women. (AFP)
editorials

Under Biden, the rise of Indian-Americans

By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
India would do well to cultivate them, as it would cultivate any US official at high levels, but respect their identity beyond their Indian roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP