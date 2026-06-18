A database of India’s Muslim MLAs and MPs - Part 1 | Number Theory
This is the 1st of a 2-part series based on an HT database of all-Muslim MPs and MLAs. The 2nd part will look at party-wise changes in representation of Muslims
Muslims comprised 14.2% of India’s population in 2011, according to the latest published census data. In absolute terms, India likely has the third largest population of Muslims in the world. How are Muslims represented in Indian politics? What has happened to this share over time?
The first author of this story has prepared a database of all Muslim MLAs and MPs from 1952 onwards to answer this question. This is the sixth original all-India database prepared by HT ; the other databases are on the council of ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, Supreme Court judges, and governors.
This two-part data journalism series will use this database to analyse the representation of Muslims in Indian parliament and assemblies. The first part will look at these trends over time and across geographies. The second part will look at Muslim representation from the perspective of political parties.