A database of India’s Muslim MLAs and MPs - Part 1 | Number Theory

Muslims comprised 14.2% of India’s population in 2011, according to the latest published census data. In absolute terms, India likely has the third largest population of Muslims in the world. How are Muslims represented in Indian politics? What has happened to this share over time?

AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses an event at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.(ANI)

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The first author of this story has prepared a database of all Muslim MLAs and MPs from 1952 onwards to answer this question. This is the sixth original all-India database prepared by HT ; the other databases are on the council of ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, Supreme Court judges, and governors.