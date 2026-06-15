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A recap of the 2011-12 Wholesale Price Index | Number Theory

A fall in inflation does not necessarily entail a fall in prices. A fall in prices only happens when inflation growth becomes negative.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Roshan Kishore, Shreya Khandelwal
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The ministry of commerce and industry was on Monday set to release a new Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with the base year shifting from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The government’s announcement on the rollout of new series data also states that this will be the last update to the WPI series and India will eventually move to a Producer Price Index (PPI) measure, which aligns with international standards.

People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market.(Reuters File)

As we await the new WPI series and eventually a PPI measure, it is useful to take a look at wholesale inflation under the 2011-12 series.

A recap of the 2011-12 Wholesale Price Index
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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