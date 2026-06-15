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A recap of the 2011-12 Wholesale Price Index | Number Theory
A fall in inflation does not necessarily entail a fall in prices. A fall in prices only happens when inflation growth becomes negative.
Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:46 am IST
Roshan KishoreShreya Khandelwal
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The ministry of commerce and industry was on Monday set to release a new Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with the base year shifting from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The government’s announcement on the rollout of new series data also states that this will be the last update to the WPI series and India will eventually move to a Producer Price Index (PPI) measure, which aligns with international standards.
As we await the new WPI series and eventually a PPI measure, it is useful to take a look at wholesale inflation under the 2011-12 series.
A recap of the 2011-12 Wholesale Price Index
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