A recap of the 2011-12 Wholesale Price Index | Number Theory

In relative terms, manufactured goods had the lowest contribution to WPI growth from April 2011 to April 2026

The first month for which we have WPI data in the 2011-12 series is April 2011. Between April 2011 and April 2026, the latest period for which we have this data, overall WPI increased from 100 to 167. The 2011-12 WPI series has three broad heads: primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured goods. The respective weights of these three are 22.6%, 13.2% and 64.2%. These three sub-categories saw an inflation of 102.4%, 81.7% and 51.6% respectively between April 2011 and April 2026. If one were to look at their weighted contribution to overall WPI growth, then manufacturing alone accounts for almost half of the growth while another one third came from primary articles. However, in terms of relative shares, which adjusts these contributions by the weight of each of these sub sectors, manufacturing’s contribution is the lowest, while primary articles had the highest share. The takeaway is interesting: India’s wholesale inflation between 2011 and 2026 was much more sensitive to commodity prices than factory gate ones.