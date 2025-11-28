An age-wise profile of India’s workers | Number Theory
Updated on: Nov 28, 2025 08:49 am IST
.
Thanks to the roll-out of the four Labour Codes, India’s labour market is in the news. While a lot of focus is currently on the debate between the supporters and opponents of the new Labour Codes, and about the extent of their potential benefits, it is useful to look at the age-profile of Indian labour markets. This two-part series will try and do exactly this: Give an age-wise breakup of workers by their employment, nature, and industry of work. Here is what the data shows.
An age-wise profile of India’s workers
